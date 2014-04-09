20 Injured In Stabbing At Pennsylvania High School

Nineteen students and a security guard were stabbed as the school day began today at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Penn., outside of Pittsburgh. They are expected to survive.

Authorities say a student wielding two knives went on a rampage down one hallway in the school and was tackled by the school principal. The student is now in custody and being questioned.

Deanna Garcia of public radio station WESA in Pittsburgh joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

Guest

Deanna Garcia, reporter for WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station. She tweets @wesadeanna.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.