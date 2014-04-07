The Mystery Surrounding The Johnson Twins of Tennessee

Residents of Chattanooga, Tenn., are still puzzling over the mystery of Andrew Gary Johnson and Anthony Larry Johnson.

Police discovered the decayed bodies of the twin brothers in their home a little over a week ago. But investigators think the brothers — who were in their early 60s — died about three years ago.

How they died is a mystery.

The brothers hadn’t paid property taxes since 2009, and the county was scheduled to sell the house for back taxes this summer. A few days before the bodies were found, someone paid enough of the debt to keep the house from being sold.

Police and family visited the house in 2011, but did not enter because they could not find any signs of neglect outside the house.

Jessica Lauren, who has been covering the story for WRCB-TV joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Guest

Jessica Lauren,reporter for WRCB-TV in Chattanooga. She tweets @JessicaWRCB.

