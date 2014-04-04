Can Money Buy You Happiness?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Money Paradox.

About Michael Norton's TEDTalk

Social scientist Michael Norton researches how money can buy happiness — when you don't spend it on yourself. The key is social spending that benefits not just you, but other people.

About Michael Norton

If you think money can't buy happiness, you're not spending it right.

Michael Norton is an Associate Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. Prior to joining HBS, Professor Norton was a Fellow at the MIT Media Lab and MIT's Sloan School of Management.

His work has been published in a number of academic journals, including Science, The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. His article "The IKEA Effect: When Labor Leads to Love" was featured in Harvard Business Review's Breakthrough Ideas for 2009.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.