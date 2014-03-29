Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Fresh Air Weekend: Bryan Cranston, 'Redeployment' And A New Yorker Cartoonist

Fresh Air
Published March 29, 2014 at 9:00 AM EDT
Over the course of <em>Breaking Bad</em>, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) metamorphosed from a high school chemistry teacher to a notorious outlaw.
Over the course of <em>Breaking Bad</em>, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) metamorphosed from a high school chemistry teacher to a notorious outlaw.

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From Walter White To LBJ, Bryan Cranston Is A Master Of Transformation: While Breaking Bad fans were watching him portray Walt in the series' final episodes, Cranston was already reinventing himself — playing Lyndon B. Johnson in the play All the Way.

'Redeployment' Explores Iraq War's Physical And Psychic Costs: In his short story collection, former Marine Phil Klay takes his experience in Iraq and clarifies it, lucidly tracing the moral, political and psychological curlicues of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

New Yorker Cartoon Editor Explores What Makes Us Get It: Humor is both a creative and a cognitive process, says Bob Mankoff, who has contributed cartoons to The New Yorker since 1977. His memoir is called How About Never — Is Never Good For You?

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • From Walter White To LBJ, Bryan Cranston Is A Master Of Transformation

  • 'Redeployment' Explores Iraq War's Physical And Psychic Costs

  • New Yorker Cartoon Editor Explores What Makes Us Get It

    • Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.