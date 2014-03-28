DJ Sessions: Off The Radar Festivals
Many have heard of Bonnaroo and Telluride, but what about Asheville, North Carolina’s Moogfest?
WFPK music director Kyle Meredith and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson look at some smaller niche festivals across the country, and music attendees can expect to hear.
Songs Heard In This Segment
Dan Deacon, “True Thrush”
Jonny Greenwood, “Suite From ‘There Will Be Blood’”
Band of Horses, “Slow Cruel Hands of Time”
Beck, “Heart is a Drum”
Dean Wareham, “The Dancer Disappears”
Festival List
- Moogfest, Asheville, N.C.
- Big Ears, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Newport Folk Festival, Newport, R.I.
- Forecastle, Louisville, Ky.
Guest
- Kyle Meredith, music director at 91.9 WFPK Radio in Louisville, Ky., and host of “The Weekly Feed.” He tweets @kylemeredith.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.