DJ Sessions: Off The Radar Festivals

Published March 28, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
WFPK's Kyle Meredith has the scoop of some of the country's best niche music festivals, like North Carolina's Moogfest, where Dan Deacon will be performing. (Caesar Sebastian/Flickr)
Many have heard of Bonnaroo and Telluride, but what about Asheville, North Carolina’s Moogfest?

WFPK music director Kyle Meredith and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson look at some smaller niche festivals across the country, and music attendees can expect to hear.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Dan Deacon, “True Thrush”

[Youtube]

Jonny Greenwood, “Suite From ‘There Will Be Blood’”

[Youtube]

Band of Horses, “Slow Cruel Hands of Time”

[Youtube]

Beck, “Heart is a Drum”

[Youtube]

Dean Wareham, “The Dancer Disappears”

[Youtube]

Festival List

Guest

