Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Sandwich Monday: The Shamrock Shake

By Ian Chillag
Published March 3, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
Michelle Obama says you should get at least five servings of green per day.
Michelle Obama says you should get at least five servings of green per day.

Long ago, McDonald's chose to honor St. Patrick banishing the snakes from Ireland with its Shamrock Shake, made with real snake. It was known for its subtle flavor and powerful aphrodisiac qualities. While the recipe has changed slightly over the years, the powerful aphrodisiac qualities remain.

Peter: Sucking this up through the straw is pretty hard work just to get something that tastes like toothpaste.

Miles: Shamrocks are good luck, but I think the woman who rang us up took it too far when she said, "You're gonna need it."

We told Mike if he sucks the leprechaun out of the bottom of the shake, he gets a wish.
/ NPR
/
We told Mike if he sucks the leprechaun out of the bottom of the shake, he gets a wish.

Miles: Fun fact: This shake starts off white, but is just super envious of McFlurries.

Peter: Did they have a discussion about what flavor to put in after they came up with a green shake? What tastes "green"? Glad they didn't go with "lichen" or "algae."

Ian: Or Green Party. It's got a strong Nadertaste.

If you spill your Shamrock Shake, make sure and clean it up with a Shamwow.
/ NPR
/
If you spill your Shamrock Shake, make sure and clean it up with a Shamwow.

Peter: Here's a recipe for a great Shamrock Shake-inspired cocktail: 1 Shamrock Shake, 1 oz good bourbon. Drink bourbon. Stare at shake and wonder why you were so excited, again.

Miles: Do you guys think this is just leftover pink slime dyed green?

Ian: Guys, I need another one. I got the Shamrock Shakes real bad.

[The verdict: a few years ago, I ordered my first Shamrock Shake, and was surprised at the weird Strawberry-Mint flavor. Finally tasting another one today, I realize that the shake machine just hadn't been cleaned that day. This is minty and delicious, as long as you don't think about that toothpaste flavor Peter mentioned.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Ian Chillag