Obama Says Russia Violating International Law

By The Associated Press
Published March 3, 2014 at 3:06 PM EST

President Barack Obama says Russia is “on the wrong side of history” in Ukraine and its actions violate international law.

Obama told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that the United States is considering economic and diplomatic options that will isolate Russia. The president called on Congress to work on an aid package to Ukraine and make it the “first order of business.”

Obama said continued military actions in Ukraine “will be a costly proposition for Russia.”

NPR’s Ron Elving joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the president’s remarks.

The Associated Press
