Renowned Flamenco Guitarist Paco de Lucia Dies At Age 66

Published February 26, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucía is pictured in 2007. (Cornel Putan Alin/Wikimedia Commons)
Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia died suddenly of a heart attack today in Cancun, Mexico, while on the beach with his children.

The 66-year-old guitarist vastly expanded the international audience for flamenco music and helped to legitimize flamenco in Spain itself, during a time when the music was largely being ignored by mainstream popularity.

In this encore report, NPR’s Felix Contreras discusses Paco de Lucia’s influential place at the forefront of modern flamenco. This piece originally aired July 16, 2004, on NPR’s Morning Edition.

Reporter

