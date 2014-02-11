Bringing The World Home To You

PHOTO: Sochi Olympic Park As Seen From Space

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 11, 2014 at 3:54 PM EST

The Johnson Space Center tweeted a view of the Olympics we haven't seen before. It's a view of Sochi's Olympic Park as seen by the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

There's not much more to add, so we'll just leave you with the image:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
