Copenhagen Zoo Criticized For Giraffe Killing
Saying it needed to prevent inbreeding, the Copenhagen Zoo killed a 2-year-old giraffe and fed its remains to lions as visitors watched, ignoring a petition signed by thousands and offers from other zoos and a private individual to save the animal.
Marius, a healthy male, was put down Sunday using a bolt pistol, said zoo spokesman Tobias Stenbaek Bro. Visitors, including children, were invited to watch while the giraffe was then skinned and fed to the lions.
Bro says he and the zoo’s scientific director, Bengt Holst, received several threats over the telephone and in emails.
- Vicki Croke, journalist who covers animal issues. She’s author of “The Modern Ark: The Story of Zoos: Past, Present, and Future” and co-producer of the blog “The Animalist.” She tweets @VickiCroke.
