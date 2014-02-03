U.S. Banks In Buyer's War For Loan Officers

Refinancing has plummeted, so with peak home purchasing season on the horizon, banks are trying to beef up their new home loan business.

Some banks that have laid off workers in their re-fi call centers are now engaged in bidding wars for experienced home loan officers.

Cardiff Garcia of the Financial Times joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter for the Financial Times blog FT Alphaville. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.