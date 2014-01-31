Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Does More Convenience Mean Less Privacy?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 31, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The End Of Privacy.

About Alessandro Acquisti's TED Talk

Behavioral economist Alessandro Acquisti studies how everyday decisions contribute to blurring the line between our public and private lives.

About Alessandro Acquisti

Behavioral economist Alessandro Acquisti examines the paradox of privacy in an age when people freely disclose public information. He is a professor of information technology and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University.

His team's studies on facial recognition software showed that it can connect an anonymous human face to an online name, and a Facebook account in about 3 seconds. Other work shows how easy it can be to find a U.S. citizen's Social Security number using public data.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff