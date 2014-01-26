Take Synonyms For A Spin (Or Pirouette)

On-air challenge: For each word given, name a synonym in which the first two letters are the same as the second and third letters of the given word. For example, spin and pirouette.

Last week's challenge: The challenge came from Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website MathPuzzle.com. Name a famous person whose first and last names together contain four doubled letters — all four of these being different letters of the alphabet. Who is it? For example, Buddy Holly's name has two doubled letters: D and L.

Answer: Tennessee Williams

Winner: Jim Ryan of Redondo Beach, Calif.

Next week's challenge: What word, containing two consecutive S's, becomes its own synonym if you drop those S's?

