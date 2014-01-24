Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

The Grammy's 'Best New Artist' Nominees

Published January 24, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
The six trophies for Adele are displayed backstage at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
The six trophies for Adele are displayed backstage at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The Grammy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, and there are five hopefuls in the Best New Artist category. Kasey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are all nominated.

Los Angeles Times pop music writer Mikael Wood thinks Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will win handily.

“He’s virtually a lock, he upholds a lot of traditional Grammy values and I think he’s a safe choice as a rapper,” Wood tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. But he wishes they wouldn’t. “The guy for me is so sanctimonious the way he comes on in [Thrift Shop].”

Wood would prefer to see Kendrick Lamar or Kasey Musgraves win. Despite their very different styles of music, he feels they both have a fresh take on a classic genre.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Mikael Wood, covers pop music for the Los Angeles Times. He tweets @mikaelwood.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.