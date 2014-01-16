Bringing The World Home To You

Netflix May Take A Hit With End Of Net Neutrality

Published January 16, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
While the end of net neutrality may mean higher costs for Netflix, the company may be able to pay to ensure that its content stream faster and in higher quality than its competition, or refuse to pay more money for high speed Internet. (Netflix Blog)
The recent appeals court ruling that overturned a FCC regulation requiring Internet Service Providers to treat all online services equally, known as “net neutrality,” may mean higher costs for Netflix and other online services.

But it also could have an upside for Netflix: the company may be able to pay to ensure that its content streams faster and in higher quality than its competition. Or the company can refuse to pay more money for high speed Internet.

Derek Thompson, an editor for The Atlantic, speaks with Here & Now’Jeremy Hobson about the pros and cons of the end of net neutrality for Netflix.

