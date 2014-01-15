Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: Rare Soul Gets Some Love

Published January 15, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
The Four Tops were among the American soul singers who became popular in the U.K.'s "Northern Soul" scene. (Wikimedia Commons)
Americans who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s are probably familiar with soul artists like Marvin Gaye and Al Green.

But a number of artists who didn’t make it big in the U.S. went on to become stars in Northern England years later.

And to mark the 40th anniversary of the first Northern Soul All Night Dance Party in Northern England, KALW in San Fransisco curated a 24/7 music channel online devoted to the style.

One of the DJs behind the effort is Ashleyanne Krigbaum of KALW in San Francisco.

She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some Northern soul.

Music From The Segment

    • The Orlons, ”Spinning Top”
    • The Orlons, ”Wah Watusi”
    • Rita and the Tiaras, ”Gone with the Wind Is My Love”
    • Brenda Holloway, ”Just Look What You’ve Done”


[Youtube]

    • Darrell Banks, “Somebody, Somewhere Needs You”

Guest

