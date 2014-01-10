Target Breach More Widespread Than Originally Thought

Update 3 p.m.: Target now believes that up to 110 million customers may have had their personal information stolen.

Target has increased its estimate of the number of customers affected by its recent security breach to 70 million.

The retailer originally stated that 40 million shoppers were affected by the theft which came during the holiday season.

Bloomberg News editor Winnie O’Kelley speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the breach.

Guest

Winnie O’Kelley, editor-at-large for Bloomberg News. She tweets @winnieokelley.

