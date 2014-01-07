Bringing The World Home To You

What Is Life Like For Iranian Youth?

Published January 7, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST

Since the 1979 Iranian revolution, very little has been reported from inside Iran — and the news we hear about the country often involves the words “nuclear,” “sanctions” or “Islamic repression.”

But what is life really like for Iranian youth? And how and where do they let their hair down?

The BBC’s Jiyar Gol traveled to the city of Erbil in Iraq to meet some Iranian youths who agreed to speak openly about their lives.

Reporter

  • Jiyar Gol, correspondent for BBC World. He tweets @jiyargol.

