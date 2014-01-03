Snowy Owls Head South In Biggest Numbers In 50 Years
Birders in the Northeast are enjoying a rare spectacle this winter: sightings of the snowy owl.
Low supplies of food in the birds’ usual habitat — the Arctic — have sent some snowy owls south in search of prey, and they are sparking the imaginations of those who get a glimpse of the rare bird.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Patrick Skahill of WNPR went searching for snowy owls along the Connecticut coast.
Reporter
- Patrick Skahill, reporter for WNPR in Connecticut.
