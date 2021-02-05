2013 State Of The Union

Credit Pete Souza / President Obama

Tuesday, February 12, President Obama will deliver his State of the Union address, the first address of his second term. The President is expected to expand on his proposals for new immigration and gun laws as well as budget and tax policy. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will give the Republican response.



NPR will offer live anchored coverage starting at 9pm ET. Melissa Block will host. She'll be joined by NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson and Senior Washington Editor Ron Elving.

Our special coverage will augmented with reporting and reaction from NPR correspondents Tamara Keith on the hill as well as policy reporter including David Welna on the federal budget, Julie Rovner on health, Tom Bowman on defense, and Elizabeth Shogren on climate, as well as analysis of the speeches from NPR correspondents and outside contributors.

