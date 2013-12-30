Renee Graham's Pop Culture Highlights Of 2013

Renee Graham joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about some of the standouts in film, television and music of the past year.

Standout Films

Matthew McConaughey’s performance in “Dallas Buyers Club”

Great performances by black actors in major films:

Idris Elba in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom“

Chiwetel Ejiofor in “12 Years a Slave“

Michael B. Jordan in “Fruitvale Station“

Standout T.V. Shows

The final season of “Breaking Bad”

The rise of “Orange is the New Black”

Standout Music

Janelle Monae, “The Electric Lady” (hear Renee’s interview about the album on Here & Now)

Cesária Évora, “Mae Carinhosa”

Valentina Listisa “Rachmaninov: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody”[Youtube]

Guest

Renee Graham, pop culture critic for Here & Now. She tweets @reneeygraham.

