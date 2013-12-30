Bringing The World Home To You

Renee Graham's Pop Culture Highlights Of 2013

Published December 30, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
Among Renee Graham's standouts include Idris Elba's (left) performance as Nelson Mandela in the film, "Long Walk to Freedom." (Participant Media)
Among Renee Graham's standouts include Idris Elba's (left) performance as Nelson Mandela in the film, "Long Walk to Freedom." (Participant Media)

Renee Graham joins  Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti  to talk about some of the standouts in film, television and music of the past year.

Standout Films

Matthew McConaughey’s performance in “Dallas Buyers Club

Great performances by black actors in major films:

Standout T.V. Shows

The final season of “Breaking Bad”

The rise of “Orange is the New Black

Standout Music

Janelle Monae, “The Electric Lady” (hear Renee’s interview about the album on Here & Now)

Cesária Évora, “Mae Carinhosa”

Valentina Listisa “Rachmaninov: The Piano Concertos & Paganini  Rhapsody”[Youtube]

Guest

