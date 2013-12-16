Renee Graham's Guide To South Korean Cinema
Spike Lee’s remake of the Park Chan-wook movie “Oldboy” has brought more attention to the South Korean film maker.
Here & Now pop culture critic Renee Graham tells host Robin Young that it’s about time — there is a lot of exciting work coming out of South Korea.
“They’re incredibly original — a lot of these directors, they write their own work and they just take chances,” Graham says. “They cross genres, there’s a lot of dark humor, there’s action, there’s incredible sort of emotional violence in these films. I mean, people keep saying they’re violent, but it’s much more an emotional level. I just think they’re fantastic.”
Graham shares a 10 of her favorite Korean films and says Americans will get another look at a Korean filmmaker’s work, when Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” opens next year. She also mentions the 2001 romantic comedy “My Sassy Girl,” directed by Kwak Jae-yong.
Renee Graham’s 10 Favorite Korean Films
- “Oldboy” directed by Park Chan-wook (2003)
- “J.S.A.: Joint Security Area” directed by Park Chan-wook (2000)
- “Memories of Murder” directed by Bong Joon-ho (2003)
- “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance” directed by Park Chan-wook (2005)
- “A Bittersweet Life” directed by Kim Jee-woon (2005)
- “Save the Green Planet” directed by Jang Joon-hwan (2003)
- “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” directed by Park Chan-wook (2002)
- “The President’s Last Bang” directed by Im Sang-soo (2005)
- “Oasis” directed by Lee Chang-dong (2002)
- “The Chaser” directed by Hong-Jin-na (2008)
Guest
- Renee Graham, pop culture critic for Here & Now. She tweets @reneeygraham.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.