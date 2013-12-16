Bringing The World Home To You

Fed May Decide To Trim Stimulus Program At Meeting

Published December 16, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

The Federal Reserve will have its last 2013 policy meeting this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Economists and investors are watching closely to see if the Fed will cut back, or taper, the gigantic bond purchase program that helped stimulate the economy.

Financial Times reporter Cardiff Garcia, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss his predictions for this final meeting.

