Echoes Of The Madoff Scandal On 5 Year Anniversary

Published December 10, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

It’s been five years since the Madoff scandal broke — the largest Ponzi scheme in history that defrauded investors of over $17.5 billion dollars.

Earlier this week, Frank DiPascali, Bernie Madoff’s former finance chief testified against five former coworkers, detailing how they helped carry out the fraud.

In the meantime, Madoff will spend the rest of his life at a federal prison in North Carolina. He recently granted an interview to The Wall Street Journal.

Wall Street Journal senior producer, Jason Bellini, discusses the interview with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

