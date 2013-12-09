The Close Harmony Of Lily And Madeleine

Each week NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings us a new song. Today, he introduces us to the music of Lily & Madeleine with their song “Devil We Know.”

“Lily and Madeleine capture what is sometimes called ‘blood harmony,’ where siblings can make their voices interlock in ways that sound incredibly natural,” Thompson tells Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz are teenage sisters from Indianapolis, Ind. Their careers were launched when one of their homemade videos went viral on YouTube.

[Youtube]

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.