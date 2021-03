Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada spent almost 27 years in prison with Nelson Mandela on Robben Island. Earlier this year, he gave President and Michelle Obama a tour of his former prison.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke to Kathrada in July. Today we present an excerpt of that conversation.

Guest

Ahmed Kathrada, South African anti-apartheid activist.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.