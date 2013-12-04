Bringing The World Home To You

New Bombs Pose New Threat

Published December 4, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

With top U.S. lawmakers warning of new terrorism threats, intelligence officials in the U.K. say there remains an enduring threat from bombs made by terrorists in Yemen.

The threat comes from the type of bomb that failed to explode on a plane over Detroit in 2009 — the so-called underwear bomber.

The BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.

