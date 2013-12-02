Auburn-Alabama: The Greatest Play In College Football History?

College football fans on Saturday witnessed what some are calling the greatest play in college football history, at the Iron Bowl game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn’s Chris Davis caught the missed Alabama field goal and ran over 100 yards for the touchdown that gave Auburn the win. Auburn now moves onto SEC Championship.

SportswriterJohn Bacon joins Here & Now to discuss the game and that incredible play.

