Fresh Air Weekend: Anjelica Huston, 'Nebraska' And Turkey Tips

Anjelica Huston Tells Her 'Story' Of Growing Up With A Director Dad: The actor's new memoir, A Story Lately Told, ends just as her Hollywood career is taking off. It covers her early life growing up in Ireland, the daughter of Maltese Falcon director John Huston. The two first collaborated on 1969's Walk With Love And Death, a project that proved disastrous for their relationship.

Across 'Nebraska,' On A Journey That Goes Beyond The Trip: Critic David Edelstein calls the film, in which an elderly man sets out to claim a million-dollar sweepstakes prize, a "superb balancing act" from director Alexander Payne.

Don't Stuff The Turkey And Other Tips From 'America's Test Kitchen': Jack Bishop and Bridget Lancaster of the public TV series share tips for buying, seasoning and cooking a turkey (hint: bigger isn't necessarily better, keep lots of salt around, and give the bird a break before carving). They also give advice on how to make some of their favorite side dishes.

