Thanksgiving In The Wake Of Midwestern Tornadoes

Published November 28, 2013 at 12:40 PM EST

The Midwest is still recovering from the deadly tornadoes that struck a week and a half ago. About 1,400 hundred homes were damaged or destroyed in hard-hit Washington, Illinois.

Nearby in East Peoria, volunteers are organizing a Thanksgiving dinner for the families who lost their homes and those working on the cleanup and recovery.

Amanda Uphoff, a travel agent and wedding planner from Germantown Hills, Ill., is organizing the Thanksgiving dinner and speaks to Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

  • Amanda Uphoff, Germantown Hills resident who is organizing Thanksgiving dinner for Illinois tornado victims.

