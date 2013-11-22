Bringing The World Home To You

What Can Atheism Learn From Religion?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 22, 2013 at 9:31 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Alain de Botton's TEDTalk

What aspects of religion should atheists adopt? Alain de Botton suggests a "religion for atheists" that incorporates religious forms and traditions to satisfy our human need for connection, ritual and transcendence.

About Alain De Botton

Alain de Botton's writing has been described as "philosophy of everyday life." He is the author of several books, including How Proust Can Change Your Life and most recently, Art As Therapy.

In 2008, de Botton started The School of Life in London, a social enterprise determined to make learning and therapy relevant in today's uptight culture.


