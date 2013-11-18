Japanese Animator's Film Causes Controversy

What may be the final film from acclaimed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki is a departure from his earlier fantasies.

“The Wind Rises” tells the story of a real-life airplane designer who created what some say was the best fighter plane of WWII. The film has proved controversial in Japan, and opens briefly in the U.S. this month to qualify for an Oscar nomination.

Allen Yu, KROC Fellowship winner for NPR, has our story.

Reporter

Alan Yu, KROC Fellow at NPR. He tweets @Alan_Yu039.

