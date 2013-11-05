Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tensions Continue To Rise Between US And Pakistan

Published November 5, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST

Pakistan’s parliament will discuss the country’s ties to the U.S., after an American drone strike killed Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud last week.

Pakistanis reacted angrily, saying the strike violated its sovereignty.

“The two sides will continue to need each other and to continue to distrust each other,” Owen Bennett Jones, a BBC contributor based in Pakistan, told Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.