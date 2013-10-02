Bringing The World Home To You

Writer Tom Clancy Dies At 66

Published October 2, 2013 at 1:55 PM EDT
Tom Clancy pictured at Boston College in 1989. (Wikimedia)
Tom Clancy pictured at Boston College in 1989. (Wikimedia)

Best selling author Tom Clancy died today; he was 66.

His top-selling novels helped forge a new genre of military fiction that gave readers detailed knowledge of the Pentagon and the Soviet war machine.

Best-sellers included “A Clear and Present Danger,” “Patriot Games” and “The Hunt For Red October,” which inspired the 1990 film of the same name.

Joseph Finder writes thrillers, and joins Here & Now to discuss Clancy’s legacy.

Guest

