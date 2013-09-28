Bringing The World Home To You

The New And The Next: A Haitian Star, Bilingual Speed Dating

By NPR Staff
Published September 28, 2013 at 5:18 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozy talks about people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins us regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a rising star in human rights law, a rags-to-riches tale of a whacky impersonator and trend to look out for in the dating world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 3  — Thaddeus Kalinoski makes more than $200,000 a year as a Zach Galifianakis impersonator.
Thaddeus Kalinoski makes more than $200,000 a year as a Zach Galifianakis impersonator.
/ Courtesy subject
2 of 3  — Maya May, right, started the bilingual speed-dating business, Spanglish Exchange.
Maya May, right, started the bilingual speed-dating business, Spanglish Exchange.
/ Courtesy Spanglish
3 of 3  — Haitian lawyer Mario Joseph is leading two controversial human rights cases in Haiti.
Haitian lawyer Mario Joseph is leading two controversial human rights cases in Haiti.
Lucas Oleniuk / Corbis

All Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff