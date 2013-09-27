What Lessons Came Out Of Biosphere 2?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "Everything Is Connected."

/ Courtesy of Jane Poynter / Jane Poynter lived in Biosphere 2 for two years and 20 minutes.

Sustainability consultant Jane Poynter tells her story of living two years and 20 minutes in Biosphere 2, a hermetically sealed environment in Arizona. The experience provoked her to explore how we might sustain life in the harshest of conditions.

Jane Poynter is one of only eight people to live in Biosphere 2, a three-acre, hermetically-sealed environment in the Arizona desert, for two years. After leaving Biosphere 2, Poynter went on to found Paragon Space Development Corporation. Paragon develops technologies that might allow humans to live in extreme environments such as outer space and underwater. Poynter has had experiments flown on the International Space Station, Russian Mir Space Station and the U.S. Space Shuttle, as well as working on underwater technologies with the U.S. Navy.

Poynter continues to consult on and write about sustainable development and new green technologies. In concert with the World Bank, she has worked on projects to mitigate climate change and to grow crops in typically arid and hostile regions of Africa and Central America. Through talks and appearances, she builds awareness of the fragile state of the environment.

