Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Kenyans Mourn, Come To Grips With Mall Attack

Published September 25, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
Zachary Yach and four others in the popular ArtCaffe survived the attack. (BBC)
Zachary Yach and four others in the popular ArtCaffe survived the attack. (BBC)

Kenya has begun three days of national mourning today, after the siege of a Nairobi shopping mall ended on Tuesday.

Now, the stories of what happened inside the mall are emerging, and people affected by the siege are still coming to terms with what’s happened.

The BBC’s Will Ross is in Nairobi and has been meeting those who were there, and the people trying to help them.

Reporter

  • Will Ross, BBC’s Nigeria correspondent reporting from Nairobi, Kenya. He tweets @willintune.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.