Author Karen Russell Awarded MacArthur 'Genius Grant'

Karen Russell’s debut novel “Swamplandia!” got critical raves, as did her follow-up short story collection “Vampires in the Lemon Grove.”

Today she was named a MacArthur Fellow, and she’ll receive a “genius grant” stipend of $625,000 over five years.

The MacArthur Foundation said that Russell’s “haunting yet comic tales blend fantastical elements with psychological realism and classic themes of transformation and redemption.”

We revisit our February conversation with Karen Russell about “Vampires in the Lemon Grove.”

Guest

Karen Russell, author and 2013 MacArthur Fellow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.