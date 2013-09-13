New Hybrids And Electric Cars Debut At Frankfurt Auto Show

The 65th International Motor Show in Frankfurt is one of the biggest in the world. A wide array of the latest and greatest vehicles and technologies is on display in Germany and open to the public through September 22nd.

There are some 70 new or concept vehicles on display at the show, and just about every manufacturer is introducing a vehicle with electric battery technology.

Among the highlights is a plug-in Porsche 918 Spyder that can rocket from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds. But get ready for sticker shock: The price tag is $850,000.

