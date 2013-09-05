Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering The 1972 Olympic Massacre

Published September 5, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT

As the International Olympic Committee meets to decide whether Tokyo, Istanbul or Madrid will host the 2020 summer Olympics, we look back to a terrible moment in Olympic history.

On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists stormed into the apartment where 11 Israeli athletes were staying in Munich.

Two men were killed and the other nine were taken hostage. By the time the crisis ended, all of them were dead.

American marathon runner Kenny Moore and his roommate Frank Shorter were staying in a nearby apartment.

Moore recalls the events that day in an oral history that also features the words of Jim McKay, who covered the crisis for ABC.

