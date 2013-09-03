Bringing The World Home To You

CBS And Time Warner End Dispute, Blackout Ends

Published September 3, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT

CBS and Time Warner ended their public contract dispute yesterday, marking a nearly one-month blackout in eight major markets.

The agreement restored the CBS network and affiliated channels such as Showtime.

While the two sides didn’t release details of the agreement, CBS did win a significant increase in re-transmission fees for its content, as well as a large segment of control in its digital future.

