Flashback: The March On Washington

Fifty years ago today, an estimated 250,000 people traveled to Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — one of the largest civil rights rallies in American history, and the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his indelible "I Have A Dream" speech.

The Race Card Project interviewed several people who were there that day, including Robert Avery, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Jack Hansan, Martin H. Niverth, and Edith Lee-Payne.

To give a sense of the day, we've put together this audio-visual experiment using their firsthand stories as well as archival materials. Launch the presentation, then use the arrows to move through at your own pace.

