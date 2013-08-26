Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Brazile & Steele: Keeping The Dream Alive

Published August 26, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

The nation is marking the 50th anniversary of the historic March on Washington this week. Tens of thousands traced the path of civil rights leaders and foot soldiers in the nation's capital this weekend. On Wednesday, President Obama will speak from the Lincoln Memorial, just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other speakers did back in 1963. Tell Me More reflects on the role political activism played and is continuing to play in the civil rights movement.

Host Michel Martin speaks with two prominent political thinkers: Michael Steele, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and former chair of the Republican National Committee; and Donna Brazile, vice chair of Voter Registration and Participation at the Democratic National Committee, and founder of the consulting firm, Brazile and Associates, LLC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.