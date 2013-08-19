Western Kansas Farmers Face Dwindling Water Supply
A drought now in its third year in parts of western Kansas is taxing a resource that has been under pressure for decades: the High Plains Aquifer.
The aquifer is enormous, but it’s running low in places, forcing a move to dryland farming — that is, farming without the aid of irrigation.
And farmers aren’t the only ones affected.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Frank Morris of Harvest Public Media reports.
Guest
- Frank Morris, founder and executive supervisor of Harvest Public Media and news director for KCUR in Kansas City, Mo.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.