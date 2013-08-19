Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Western Kansas Farmers Face Dwindling Water Supply

Published August 19, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
Anthony Stevenson has switched many of his acres to non-irrigated farming with water becoming more scarce, but that has meant taking a financial hit. (Frank Morris/Harvest Public Media)
Anthony Stevenson has switched many of his acres to non-irrigated farming with water becoming more scarce, but that has meant taking a financial hit. (Frank Morris/Harvest Public Media)

A drought now in its third year in parts of western Kansas is taxing a resource that has been under pressure for decades: the High Plains Aquifer.

The aquifer is enormous, but it’s running low in places, forcing a move to dryland farming — that is, farming without the aid of irrigation.

And farmers aren’t the only ones affected.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Frank Morris of Harvest Public Media reports.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.