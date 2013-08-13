What's Behind The Slowdown Of Emerging Markets?

Conventional investing wisdom over the past couple years was that emerging markets, such as China, India and Brazil, are volatile but vibrant, whereas developed markets are stable but sluggish.

But it looks like emerging markets might be losing their shine.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins us.

Wall Street Journal video: Why Emerging Markets Stocks Are Having A Bad Year

Guest

Jason Bellini, reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.