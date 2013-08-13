Bringing The World Home To You

Prisoner Release Precedes Middle East Peace Talks

Published August 13, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
A man holds a sign that reads, "Red week, the Israeli government releases twenty six murderers," during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 12, 2013, as people protested Israel's decision to release 26 Palestinian prisoners, most of them held for deadly attacks, as part of a U.S.-brokered deal that led to a resumption of Mideast negotiations. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
A man holds a sign that reads, "Red week, the Israeli government releases twenty six murderers," during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 12, 2013, as people protested Israel's decision to release 26 Palestinian prisoners, most of them held for deadly attacks, as part of a U.S.-brokered deal that led to a resumption of Mideast negotiations. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Israeli authorities are preparing to release a group of 26 Palestinian prisoners from jail in the next 24 hours.

It is a gesture intended to kick start a new round of negotiations.

Tomorrow, representatives of the Israeli government and the Palestinian authority will sit down together in Jerusalem and talk. The meeting will be chaired by the U.S.

The BBC’s Middle East correspondent, Kevin Connolly reports.

Reporter

  • Kevin Connolly, Middle East correspondent for the BBC.

