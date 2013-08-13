Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Elysium' Is Latest Film To Tackle Income Inequality

Published August 13, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
Max (Matt Damon) and Frey (Alice Braga) fight to get medical care for Frey's child in the film Elysium. (Sony Pictures)
Max (Matt Damon) and Frey (Alice Braga) fight to get medical care for Frey's child in the film Elysium. (Sony Pictures)

Elysium,” the new movie starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, depicts a world where Earth is a destitute planet, covered in slums and plagued by disease, home to only the poorest of souls.

The more fortunate get to live on a space station called Elysium, where the air is pure and medical problems can be zapped with the flip of a switch.

This isn’t the first time that income inequality has been tackled on the big screen.

NPR’s Linda Holmes takes us through some of the classic examples, including “Titanic” and the more comical “Trading Places.”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.