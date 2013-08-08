Bringing The World Home To You

Egypt Peace Talks End In 'Dangerous Stalemate'

Published August 8, 2013 at 1:05 PM EDT

Supporters of former President Mohamed Morsi continue their sit-ins in Cairo and beyond. Morsi’s opponents are in Tahrir Square.

As most Egyptians mark the end of Ramadan, the political situation in Egypt remains a tense and dangerous one.

Peace talks in Egypt ended yesterday, and the United States and the European Union issued a joint statement saying the country is in a “dangerous stalemate.”

Egypt’s interim president, Adly Mansour, said he held the Muslim Brotherhood — which backs ousted President Mohammed Morsi — “completely responsible for the failure of these efforts.”

Where does the situation go from here?

Guest

  • Khaled Ezz El-Arab,correspondent in Egypt for the BBC.

