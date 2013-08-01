E-Cigarettes Enjoy Perks Of Being Unregulated

Electronic cigarettes are a nicotine delivery system that has a small but growing share of the tobacco industry.

However, unlike chewing tobacco and traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes are not regulated by the FDA or any other body. That means that electronic cigarettes can advertise on television.

John Carroll, Here & Now’s media analyst, fills us in on the growing trend.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. His blog is Campaign Outsider and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

