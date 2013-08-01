Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

E-Cigarettes Enjoy Perks Of Being Unregulated

Published August 1, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
Electronic cigarettes are no regulated by the FDA. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)
Electronic cigarettes are no regulated by the FDA. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)

Electronic cigarettes are a nicotine delivery system that has a small but growing share of the tobacco industry.

However, unlike chewing tobacco and traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes are not regulated by the FDA or any other body. That means that electronic cigarettes can advertise on television.

John Carroll, Here & Nows media analyst, fills us in on the growing trend.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.