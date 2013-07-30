Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'The Edenfred Files': Darryl Harper's Blues-Infused Jazz

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published July 30, 2013 at 12:48 PM EDT
Clarinetist Darryl Harper discovered jazz as a teenager in Philadelphia.
Clarinetist Darryl Harper discovered jazz as a teenager in Philadelphia.

In jazz, the clarinet went into eclipse for awhile, drowned out by louder trumpets and saxes. The instrument has long since made a comeback, and the modern clarinet thrives in settings where it doesn't have to shout to be heard.

Take "Spindleshanks," a little out-of-sync boogie-woogie for Darryl Harper's clarinet and Kevin Harris' piano. It's from Harper's The Edenfred Files. In his long-running Onus Trio, the spare unit Darryl Harper features on most of his new album, he can sing softly as an owl in the night.

Harper and his simpatico colleagues cherish that great renewable resource, the blues, which is itself rooted in 19th-century field hollers: music of the cleared woodlands. Harper's woody clarinet timbre makes the connection. The trio plays Julius Hemphill's "Kansas City Line," a modernized blues that's 10 bars long instead of the usual 12; it seems to end in midair. When they play the melody twice, the beginning of the second time through sounds like the real ending. The musicians add to the playful ambiguities by messing with the tempo here and there.

Harper likes his blues with a twist, with some way of tweaking its form or rhythm or feel. The blues isn't all he plays, but on The Edenfred Files it's rarely far away. In bassist Matthew Parrish's "Sirens Calling," a spiky melody and rhythm have the easy flow of an intricate folk dance. Drummer Butch Reed makes it roll.

The Edenfred Files is modest in a good way: a short program for two small combinations, ending with a solo piano Coltrane ballad that's somehow a fitting close to a clarinet recital. It's a musical chapbook or novella, and the scale suits Darryl Harper's pointedly focused music. Sometimes, a small helping hits the spot better than a jumbo platter.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
See stories by Kevin Whitehead